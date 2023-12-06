Symbotic Inc (SYM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM)’s stock price has soared by 1.33 in relation to previous closing price of 54.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-06 that Industry titan Rockwell Automation was automating manufacturing processes well before artificial intelligence was practical. The pairing of its solutions with AI makes the company even more formidable.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.13.

The public float for SYM is 33.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYM on December 06, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

SYM’s Market Performance

SYM stock saw an increase of -0.94% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 54.50% and a quarterly increase of 49.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.67% for Symbotic Inc (SYM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.80% for SYM’s stock, with a 55.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $50 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYM Trading at 36.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares surge +55.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +223.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.60. In addition, Symbotic Inc saw 358.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from KANE CHARLES, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $53.91 back on Nov 29. After this action, KANE CHARLES now owns 65,000 shares of Symbotic Inc, valued at $1,347,628 using the latest closing price.

Ford Rollin L., the Director of Symbotic Inc, sale 9,015 shares at $52.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Ford Rollin L. is holding 0 shares at $474,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.97 for the present operating margin

+16.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc stands at -2.03. Equity return is now at value -656.92, with -2.84 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Symbotic Inc (SYM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.