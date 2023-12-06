Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sweetgreen Inc (SG) is $14.13, which is $4.33 above the current market price. The public float for SG is 89.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SG on December 06, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

SG) stock’s latest price update

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 9.96. However, the company has seen a 1.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-05 that Most exchange-traded funds are passively managed — they are designed to mirror the performance of stock indexes and typically have low management fees. They can work out very well for investors, which has been the case for funds that track the S&P 500.

SG’s Market Performance

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) has experienced a 1.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.62% rise in the past month, and a -31.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for SG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.21% for SG stock, with a simple moving average of -8.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SG Trading at -6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SG rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.65. In addition, Sweetgreen Inc saw 14.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SG starting from Jammet Nicolas, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $9.66 back on Nov 28. After this action, Jammet Nicolas now owns 0 shares of Sweetgreen Inc, valued at $434,700 using the latest closing price.

Jammet Nicolas, the Chief Concept Officer of Sweetgreen Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $9.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Jammet Nicolas is holding 0 shares at $46,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.00 for the present operating margin

+4.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sweetgreen Inc stands at -40.51. The total capital return value is set at -22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.99. Equity return is now at value -25.80, with -17.69 for asset returns.

Based on Sweetgreen Inc (SG), the company’s capital structure generated 55.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.72. Total debt to assets is 31.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sweetgreen Inc (SG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.