Sunworks Inc (SUNW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sunworks Inc (SUNW) by analysts is $0.35, which is $0.07 above the current market price. The public float for SUNW is 53.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.95% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of SUNW was 1.41M shares.

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW)'s stock price has gone decline by -5.70 in comparison to its previous close of 0.29, however, the company has experienced a -1.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SUNW’s Market Performance

SUNW’s stock has fallen by -1.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.09% and a quarterly drop of -62.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.21% for Sunworks Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.16% for SUNW’s stock, with a -72.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUNW stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for SUNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUNW in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SUNW Trading at -27.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.47%, as shares sank -26.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNW fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2957. In addition, Sunworks Inc saw -82.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.42 for the present operating margin

+41.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunworks Inc stands at -17.42. The total capital return value is set at -38.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.76. Equity return is now at value -135.47, with -66.18 for asset returns.

Based on Sunworks Inc (SUNW), the company’s capital structure generated 7.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.09. Total debt to assets is 4.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sunworks Inc (SUNW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.