Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (SHAP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (NYSE: SHAP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHAP is -0.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SHAP is 0.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHAP on December 06, 2023 was 41.34K shares.

Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (NYSE: SHAP)'s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 10.86.

Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (SHAP) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.55% decline in the past month and a 2.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.23% for SHAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.26% for SHAP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.64% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.54%, as shares surge +0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAP rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.89. In addition, Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd saw 5.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

-9.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd stands at -9.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.14. Equity return is now at value 0.87, with 0.83 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 188.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.

In conclusion, Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (SHAP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.