Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPOK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPOK is 0.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPOK is $15.50, which is $0.67 above the current price. The public float for SPOK is 18.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPOK on December 06, 2023 was 196.49K shares.

SPOK) stock’s latest price update

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPOK)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.25 in comparison to its previous close of 16.90, however, the company has experienced a -13.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-16 that ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced that Vincent D. Kelly, chief executive officer, will participate in the 35th annual Piper Sandler & Co. healthcare conference on November 29, 2023 in New York. The Company’s presentation is scheduled for 12:30 pm ET. Spok will also host a series of 1X1 meetings with investors on November 29, 2023. The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed via th.

SPOK’s Market Performance

Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) has experienced a -13.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.85% drop in the past month, and a 4.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for SPOK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.37% for SPOK’s stock, with a 13.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOK stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SPOK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOK in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $15 based on the research report published on December 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SPOK Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOK fell by -13.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.51. In addition, Spok Holdings Inc saw 81.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPOK starting from WALLACE MICHAEL W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $16.64 back on Dec 01. After this action, WALLACE MICHAEL W now owns 83,717 shares of Spok Holdings Inc, valued at $332,800 using the latest closing price.

Woods-Keisling Sharon, the Corporate Secretary, Treasurer of Spok Holdings Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $16.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Woods-Keisling Sharon is holding 26,678 shares at $166,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.62 for the present operating margin

+55.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spok Holdings Inc stands at +16.25. The total capital return value is set at 4.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.87. Equity return is now at value 22.92, with 16.11 for asset returns.

Based on Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK), the company’s capital structure generated 9.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.36. Total debt to assets is 6.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.