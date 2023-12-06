Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.43 compared to its previous closing price of 28.94. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that This article is an excerpt from the InvestorPlace Digest newsletter. To get news like this delivered straight to your inbox, click here.

Is It Worth Investing in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLNO is -1.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) is $45.50, which is $13.83 above the current market price. The public float for SLNO is 17.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. On December 06, 2023, SLNO’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

SLNO’s Market Performance

SLNO stock saw an increase of 15.29% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 36.63% and a quarterly increase of 718.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.29% for Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.10% for SLNO’s stock, with a 245.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLNO stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SLNO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLNO in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $40 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLNO Trading at 28.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares surge +37.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +614.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNO rose by +15.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,593.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.16. In addition, Soleno Therapeutics Inc saw 1499.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNO starting from Anish Bhatnagar, who sale 27,716 shares at the price of $28.65 back on Nov 30. After this action, Anish Bhatnagar now owns 108,062 shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc, valued at $794,116 using the latest closing price.

Mackaness James H, the Chief Financial Officer of Soleno Therapeutics Inc, sale 4,186 shares at $28.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Mackaness James H is holding 21,303 shares at $119,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNO

The total capital return value is set at -174.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -169.99. Equity return is now at value -172.71, with -69.46 for asset returns.

Based on Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.