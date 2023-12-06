SmartRent Inc (SMRT) Stock Sees a3.20 Increase

In the past week, SMRT stock has gone up by 1.35%, with a monthly gain of 30.69% and a quarterly surge of 9.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.11% for SmartRent Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.55% for SMRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SMRT is 2.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SmartRent Inc (SMRT) is $4.60, which is $1.22 above the current market price. The public float for SMRT is 165.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.32% of that float. On December 06, 2023, SMRT’s average trading volume was 1.22M shares.

SMRT) stock’s latest price update

SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.20 compared to its previous closing price of 3.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-27 that Tech stocks tend to garner significant investor attention. Massive companies like Apple and Microsoft are constantly in the headlines.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMRT stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SMRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SMRT in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $6 based on the research report published on August 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SMRT Trading at 21.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +12.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMRT fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.14. In addition, SmartRent Inc saw 39.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMRT starting from STROHM BRUCE C, who purchase 44,000 shares at the price of $2.98 back on Nov 20. After this action, STROHM BRUCE C now owns 226,561 shares of SmartRent Inc, valued at $131,120 using the latest closing price.

STROHM BRUCE C, the Director of SmartRent Inc, purchase 41,149 shares at $2.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that STROHM BRUCE C is holding 182,561 shares at $117,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.91 for the present operating margin

+0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for SmartRent Inc stands at -57.40. The total capital return value is set at -24.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.68. Equity return is now at value -14.53, with -9.88 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SmartRent Inc (SMRT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.