Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA)'s stock price has soared by 15.48 in relation to previous closing price of 3.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) is $7.00, which is $3.42 above the current market price. The public float for SYTA is 1.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYTA on December 06, 2023 was 34.05K shares.

SYTA’s Market Performance

SYTA stock saw a decrease of 18.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.80% and a quarterly a decrease of -82.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.10% for Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.58% for SYTA’s stock, with a -93.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -65.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.81%, as shares sank -18.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA rose by +18.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc saw -96.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-247.43 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc stands at -236.03. The total capital return value is set at -188.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -203.03. Equity return is now at value -129.91, with -95.50 for asset returns.

Based on Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.22. Total debt to assets is 5.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

To put it simply, Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.