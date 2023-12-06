Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, SIX stock has gone up by 1.05%, with a monthly gain of 4.29% and a quarterly surge of 3.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.62% for Six Flags Entertainment Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.85% for SIX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) Right Now?

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) is $28.08, which is $3.06 above the current market price. The public float for SIX is 82.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIX on December 06, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

SIX) stock’s latest price update

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.28 in comparison to its previous close of 24.95, however, the company has experienced a 1.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-02 that For most of 2023, investors who were still buying stocks were focused on defensive, value-oriented stocks. But since the beginning of November, the outlook for equities is much more bullish.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $25 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIX Trading at 11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.18. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corp saw 7.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Williams-Ramey Aimee, who sale 11,630 shares at the price of $24.45 back on Sep 08. After this action, Williams-Ramey Aimee now owns 0 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp, valued at $284,354 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corp, purchase 5,812 shares at $26.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Mick Gary is holding 89,737 shares at $156,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.92 for the present operating margin

+39.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corp stands at +8.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.