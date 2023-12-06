Should You Invest in SharkNinja Inc. (SN) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SN is $60.00, which is $12.37 above the current market price. The public float for SN is 57.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.88% of that float. The average trading volume for SN on December 06, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

SN) stock’s latest price update

SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 48.46. However, the company has seen a 4.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that Amidst the market volatility, discerning investors are often on the lookout for valuable opportunities in wagering on undervalued stocks. Moreover, the recent market rebound has opened the door to multiple attractive bets, offering robust upside ahead of a sustained bull run next year.

SN’s Market Performance

SN’s stock has risen by 4.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.56% and a quarterly rise of 43.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for SharkNinja Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.87% for SN stock, with a simple moving average of 20.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $61 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SN Trading at 9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SN rose by +3.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.93. In addition, SharkNinja Inc. saw 15.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.65 for the present operating margin

+37.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for SharkNinja Inc. stands at +6.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.33.

Based on SharkNinja Inc. (SN), the company’s capital structure generated 27.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.84. Total debt to assets is 15.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.57.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SharkNinja Inc. (SN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.