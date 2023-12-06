Should You Invest in Fortive Corp (FTV) Now?

Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FTV is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FTV is $78.93, which is $10.63 above the current market price. The public float for FTV is 350.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.74% of that float. The average trading volume for FTV on December 06, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

FTV) stock’s latest price update

Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV)’s stock price has plunge by -1.77relation to previous closing price of 69.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Fortive (FTV) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

FTV’s Market Performance

Fortive Corp (FTV) has seen a 1.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.56% gain in the past month and a -12.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for FTV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.68% for FTV’s stock, with a -2.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FTV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $70 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTV Trading at -2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.31. In addition, Fortive Corp saw 6.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from Murphy Patrick K, who sale 21,793 shares at the price of $76.50 back on Jul 28. After this action, Murphy Patrick K now owns 60,716 shares of Fortive Corp, valued at $1,667,164 using the latest closing price.

McLaughlin Charles E, the SVP – Chief Financial Officer of Fortive Corp, sale 16,911 shares at $76.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that McLaughlin Charles E is holding 101,319 shares at $1,296,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.26 for the present operating margin

+57.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortive Corp stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.42. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 5.25 for asset returns.

Based on Fortive Corp (FTV), the company’s capital structure generated 35.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.10. Total debt to assets is 21.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortive Corp (FTV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.