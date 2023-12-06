Should You Invest in Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Now?

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CHTR is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CHTR is $455.93, which is $91.53 above the current market price. The public float for CHTR is 101.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.76% of that float. The average trading volume for CHTR on December 06, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

CHTR) stock’s latest price update

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.70 in relation to its previous close of 399.14. However, the company has experienced a -9.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-12-05 that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) says the number of its broadband subscribers could decline in the fourth quarter. Its shares are down nearly 10% at writing.

CHTR’s Market Performance

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has experienced a -9.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.26% drop in the past month, and a -13.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for CHTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.47% for CHTR’s stock, with a -5.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHTR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CHTR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CHTR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $463 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHTR Trading at -13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -12.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR fell by -9.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $404.47. In addition, Charter Communications Inc. saw 7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from Rutledge Thomas, who sale 83,970 shares at the price of $410.82 back on Nov 17. After this action, Rutledge Thomas now owns 0 shares of Charter Communications Inc., valued at $34,496,611 using the latest closing price.

Rutledge Thomas, the Executive Chairman of Charter Communications Inc., sale 155,756 shares at $411.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Rutledge Thomas is holding 83,970 shares at $64,099,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+43.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charter Communications Inc. stands at +9.36. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 46.98, with 3.23 for asset returns.

Based on Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.56. Total debt to assets is 68.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,065.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.