Should You Invest in Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Now?

The public float for ADV is 103.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.18% of that float. The average trading volume for ADV on December 06, 2023 was 470.87K shares.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV)’s stock price has plunge by 4.70relation to previous closing price of 2.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-23 that IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advantage Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: ADV) today announced the company will release its third quarter 2023 results at 7 a.m. ET on Nov. 7, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on the same day.

ADV’s Market Performance

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has seen a 9.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 26.79% gain in the past month and a 13.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.92% for ADV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.39% for ADV’s stock, with a 33.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADV Trading at 16.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +46.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADV rose by +9.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Advantage Solutions Inc. saw 44.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADV starting from KILTS JAMES M, who purchase 5,468 shares at the price of $2.39 back on Nov 16. After this action, KILTS JAMES M now owns 780,922 shares of Advantage Solutions Inc., valued at $13,066 using the latest closing price.

KILTS JAMES M, the Director of Advantage Solutions Inc., purchase 17,595 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that KILTS JAMES M is holding 775,454 shares at $42,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADV

Equity return is now at value -83.32, with -30.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.