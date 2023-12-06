SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

SHF Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SHFS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.83. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that SHF Holdings is the only nationwide fintech company serving the cannabis industry. The cannabis industry is growing rapidly, with more states legalizing cannabis and public support for federal legalization increasing. Traditional banks are hesitant to work with the cannabis industry, giving SHF a unique market opportunity.

Is It Worth Investing in SHF Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SHFS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) is $1.50, which is $0.57 above the current market price. The public float for SHFS is 17.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SHFS on December 06, 2023 was 237.81K shares.

SHFS’s Market Performance

SHFS’s stock has seen a 23.60% increase for the week, with a 34.50% rise in the past month and a 126.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.69% for SHF Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.61% for SHFS’s stock, with a 59.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHFS Trading at 29.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares surge +35.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHFS rose by +23.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7112. In addition, SHF Holdings Inc saw -47.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHFS starting from Seefried Sundie, who purchase 9,500 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Dec 04. After this action, Seefried Sundie now owns 1,194,572 shares of SHF Holdings Inc, valued at $7,790 using the latest closing price.

Carleton Richard, the Director of SHF Holdings Inc, purchase 45,000 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Carleton Richard is holding 180,128 shares at $35,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.19 for the present operating margin

+98.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for SHF Holdings Inc stands at -370.60. The total capital return value is set at -3.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.23. Equity return is now at value -196.77, with -66.32 for asset returns.

Based on SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS), the company’s capital structure generated 20.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.74. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.