Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ: SERA)’s stock price has increased by 280.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.10. However, the company has seen a 322.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-22 that SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company® (Nasdaq: SERA), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced that the company will present at the upcoming 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference to be held November 28-30, 2023 in New York City. Doug Fisher, Sera’s Chief Business Officer, is scheduled to participate in a presentation on November 28, 2023, at 10:50 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ: SERA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SERA is 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SERA is $2.75, which is -$5.23 below the current price. The public float for SERA is 12.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SERA on December 06, 2023 was 37.02K shares.

SERA’s Market Performance

SERA stock saw an increase of 322.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 329.03% and a quarterly increase of 389.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.59% for Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 326.17% for SERA stock, with a simple moving average of 184.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SERA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SERA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SERA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SERA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4 based on the research report published on March 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SERA Trading at 321.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SERA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 87.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares surge +355.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +345.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SERA rose by +352.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Sera Prognostics Inc saw 533.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SERA starting from Harrison Robert Gardner, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $3.23 back on Jun 05. After this action, Harrison Robert Gardner now owns 28,500 shares of Sera Prognostics Inc, valued at $16,150 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SERA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17034.33 for the present operating margin

-426.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sera Prognostics Inc stands at -16487.31. The total capital return value is set at -37.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.91. Equity return is now at value -41.70, with -36.84 for asset returns.

Based on Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.78. Total debt to assets is 2.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -52.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.