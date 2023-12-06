SenesTech Inc (SNES) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) has dropped by -15.76 compared to previous close of 0.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES ) stock is dropping on Tuesday after the animal fertility control company priced a public offering of its shares. SenesTech is selling 3,846,154 shares of its common stock for $1.30 each.

Is It Worth Investing in SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNES is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SNES is $48.00, which is $47.18 above the current price. The public float for SNES is 0.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNES on December 06, 2023 was 173.03K shares.

SNES’s Market Performance

The stock of SenesTech Inc (SNES) has seen a -11.68% decrease in the past week, with a -79.32% drop in the past month, and a -87.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.59% for SNES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -64.38% for SNES’s stock, with a -92.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNES Trading at -76.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.12%, as shares sank -78.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNES fell by -11.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1536. In addition, SenesTech Inc saw -97.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-949.36 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for SenesTech Inc stands at -951.42. The total capital return value is set at -119.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.07. Equity return is now at value -279.55, with -183.87 for asset returns.

Based on SenesTech Inc (SNES), the company’s capital structure generated 6.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SenesTech Inc (SNES) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.