Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM)’s stock price has soared by 4.92 in relation to previous closing price of 36.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.76 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.79 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RYTM is also noteworthy at 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RYTM is $40.56, which is $1.94 above than the current price. The public float for RYTM is 51.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.36% of that float. The average trading volume of RYTM on December 06, 2023 was 587.21K shares.

RYTM’s Market Performance

RYTM’s stock has seen a 19.12% increase for the week, with a 42.56% rise in the past month and a 52.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.52% for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.30% for RYTM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 76.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RYTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RYTM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RYTM Trading at 43.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares surge +45.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM rose by +20.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.71. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 32.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Smith Hunter C, who sale 10,974 shares at the price of $35.02 back on Nov 24. After this action, Smith Hunter C now owns 61,406 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $384,336 using the latest closing price.

Shulman Joseph, the Chief Technical Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 27,890 shares at $32.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Shulman Joseph is holding 3,741 shares at $894,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-757.92 for the present operating margin

+87.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -766.22. The total capital return value is set at -56.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.73. Equity return is now at value -77.52, with -49.89 for asset returns.

Based on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM), the company’s capital structure generated 29.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.73. Total debt to assets is 20.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.