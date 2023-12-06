Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) Stock Records -27.16% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) has seen a -12.86% decrease in the past week, with a 3.21% gain in the past month, and a -27.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.13% for REVB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.57% for REVB’s stock, with a -38.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) is $11.45, which is $10.84 above the current market price. The public float for REVB is 6.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REVB on December 06, 2023 was 56.48K shares.

REVB) stock’s latest price update

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -20.23 compared to its previous closing price of 0.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-10-26 that Use these technical indicators for trading penny stocks right now The post Buying Penny Stocks? 3 Technical Indicators to Use appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

REVB Trading at -6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.79%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REVB fell by -12.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6534. In addition, Revelation Biosciences Inc saw -90.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REVB starting from TIDMARSH GEORGE F, who sale 10,957 shares at the price of $0.66 back on Oct 16. After this action, TIDMARSH GEORGE F now owns 42,096 shares of Revelation Biosciences Inc, valued at $7,243 using the latest closing price.

TIDMARSH GEORGE F, the Director of Revelation Biosciences Inc, sale 1,845 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that TIDMARSH GEORGE F is holding 27,771 shares at $1,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REVB

The total capital return value is set at -51.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.77. Equity return is now at value 15.84, with 8.41 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.