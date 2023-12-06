Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.29 in relation to its previous close of 7.43. However, the company has experienced a 0.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Stewart Grisante – Head of Investor Relations John Morris – CEO, Co-Founder and Director Tim Murphy – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Bob Napoli – William Blair Andrew Schmidt – Citi Ryan Campbell – Barclays Steven – KBW Tim Chiodo – UBS Joel Riechers – Truist Securities Michael Infante – Morgan Stanley Joseph Vafi – Canaccord Genuity Operator Good afternoon. I’d like to welcome everyone to Repay’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RPAY is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RPAY is $10.08, which is $2.48 above the current price. The public float for RPAY is 79.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RPAY on December 06, 2023 was 694.79K shares.

RPAY’s Market Performance

The stock of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has seen a 0.53% increase in the past week, with a 18.75% rise in the past month, and a -10.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for RPAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.94% for RPAY stock, with a simple moving average of 4.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPAY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RPAY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RPAY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $9 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPAY Trading at 12.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +19.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPAY rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.17. In addition, Repay Holdings Corporation saw -5.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPAY starting from Sullivan Thomas Eugene, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Nov 22. After this action, Sullivan Thomas Eugene now owns 100,302 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation, valued at $259,000 using the latest closing price.

Hartheimer Robert Herman, the Director of Repay Holdings Corporation, sale 6,874 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Hartheimer Robert Herman is holding 63,331 shares at $54,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.77 for the present operating margin

+38.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repay Holdings Corporation stands at +4.60. The total capital return value is set at -0.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value -4.93, with -2.72 for asset returns.

Based on Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), the company’s capital structure generated 51.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.05. Total debt to assets is 28.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.