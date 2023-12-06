Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) Stock Faces 11.68% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) has seen a 13.79% increase in the past week, with a 33.49% gain in the past month, and a -50.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.72% for RENT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.51% for RENT’s stock, with a -62.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) by analysts is $2.94, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for RENT is 35.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.85% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of RENT was 783.90K shares.

RENT) stock’s latest price update

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.97 in comparison to its previous close of 0.62, however, the company has experienced a 13.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.45 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.42. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago.

RENT Trading at 11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.68%, as shares surge +34.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT rose by +13.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5628. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc saw -78.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Hyman Jennifer, who sale 97,207 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Nov 02. After this action, Hyman Jennifer now owns 2,945,697 shares of Rent the Runway Inc, valued at $47,687 using the latest closing price.

Salinas Anushka, the President & COO of Rent the Runway Inc, sale 28,996 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Salinas Anushka is holding 1,472,484 shares at $14,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.70 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent the Runway Inc stands at -46.79. The total capital return value is set at -24.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.43. Equity return is now at value -774.86, with -34.74 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 148.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.