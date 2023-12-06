Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Remitly Global Inc (RELY) is $29.29, which is $9.09 above the current market price. The public float for RELY is 130.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RELY on December 06, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

RELY) stock’s latest price update

Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.17 in comparison to its previous close of 21.08, however, the company has experienced a -6.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-04 that Remitly beat top-line estimates in its Q3 report but missed on the bottom line. The company raised its guidance for the full year.

RELY’s Market Performance

Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has seen a -6.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.32% gain in the past month and a -19.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for RELY.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.48% for RELY’s stock, with a -0.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RELY Trading at -15.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY fell by -6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.39. In addition, Remitly Global Inc saw 76.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Munipalli Hemanth, who sale 4,973 shares at the price of $21.67 back on Nov 28. After this action, Munipalli Hemanth now owns 112,917 shares of Remitly Global Inc, valued at $107,765 using the latest closing price.

Hug Joshua, the Chief Operating Officer of Remitly Global Inc, sale 17,667 shares at $21.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Hug Joshua is holding 4,053,631 shares at $386,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.94 for the present operating margin

+48.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remitly Global Inc stands at -17.45. The total capital return value is set at -24.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.53. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -13.42 for asset returns.

Based on Remitly Global Inc (RELY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.88. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.