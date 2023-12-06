Real-Time Update: Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) has seen a 5.47% increase in the past week, with a 11.22% gain in the past month, and a 14.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for GRFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.53% for GRFS’s stock, with a 15.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS) Right Now?

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1455.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GRFS is 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GRFS is $15.66, which is $5.47 above the current price. The public float for GRFS is 256.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRFS on December 06, 2023 was 595.74K shares.

GRFS) stock’s latest price update

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.39 compared to its previous closing price of 9.76. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Nuria Pascual – IR and Sustainability Officer Thomas Glanzmann – Executive Chairman and CEO Victor Grifols Deu – COO Alfredo Arroyo – CFO Conference Call Participants Thomas Jones – Joh.

GRFS Trading at 14.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRFS rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.53. In addition, Grifols SA ADR saw 19.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+34.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grifols SA ADR stands at +3.43. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.48. Equity return is now at value 0.07, with 0.02 for asset returns.

Based on Grifols SA ADR (GRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 159.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.40. Total debt to assets is 45.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.