Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QSI is 3.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QSI is $1.50, which is -$0.09 below the current price. The public float for QSI is 99.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QSI on December 06, 2023 was 763.03K shares.

QSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) has decreased by -9.94 when compared to last closing price of 1.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

QSI’s Market Performance

QSI’s stock has risen by 4.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.69% and a quarterly drop of -31.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.58% for Quantum-Si Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.59% for QSI’s stock, with a -13.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QSI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for QSI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $2 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QSI Trading at 9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.49%, as shares surge +27.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSI rose by +4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5325. In addition, Quantum-Si Incorporated saw -13.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSI starting from LaPointe Christian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Mar 15. After this action, LaPointe Christian now owns 247,693 shares of Quantum-Si Incorporated, valued at $35,400 using the latest closing price.

RAKIN KEVIN, the Director of Quantum-Si Incorporated, sale 89,000 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that RAKIN KEVIN is holding 1,801,000 shares at $191,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSI

The total capital return value is set at -26.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.84. Equity return is now at value -31.51, with -29.09 for asset returns.

Based on Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.64. Total debt to assets is 4.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -123.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.