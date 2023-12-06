Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PTGX is 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PTGX is $40.17, which is $20.47 above the current price. The public float for PTGX is 54.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTGX on December 06, 2023 was 650.22K shares.

PTGX) stock’s latest price update

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.00 compared to its previous closing price of 18.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-11-01 that NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) (“Protagonist” or “the Company”) today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D.

PTGX’s Market Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) has seen a 12.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.32% gain in the past month and a -0.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for PTGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.90% for PTGX’s stock, with a -4.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $32 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTGX Trading at 22.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +20.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX rose by +12.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.02. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc saw 80.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-494.24 for the present operating margin

+96.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc stands at -479.26. The total capital return value is set at -50.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.96. Equity return is now at value -51.48, with -45.90 for asset returns.

Based on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.