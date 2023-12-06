Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PBTS is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS) is $1680.00, which is $6.12 above the current market price. The public float for PBTS is 4.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On December 06, 2023, PBTS’s average trading volume was 203.77K shares.

PBTS) stock’s latest price update

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS)’s stock price has dropped by -13.32 in relation to previous closing price of 1.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 34.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-11 that Prudent investors are now forced to reassess their portfolios and risk profiles. Indeed, for those invested in penny stocks, the promise of substantial returns is great.

PBTS’s Market Performance

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS) has seen a 34.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 65.22% gain in the past month and a -49.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.31% for PBTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.88% for PBTS’s stock, with a -90.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBTS Trading at 4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.12%, as shares surge +73.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS rose by +34.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6400. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd saw -96.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.73 for the present operating margin

+35.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd stands at -205.15. The total capital return value is set at -19.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.12. Equity return is now at value -23.13, with -17.53 for asset returns.

Based on Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.36. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.