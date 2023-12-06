Planet Labs PBC (PL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PL is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PL is $5.44, which is $2.81 above than the current price. The public float for PL is 165.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.21% of that float. The average trading volume of PL on December 06, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

PL) stock’s latest price update

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL)’s stock price has plunge by 2.73relation to previous closing price of 2.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that I think 2024 will be the year small-cap stocks win big. We’re already seeing tailwinds lift the stock market closer to past highs, but (valid) criticism points to just a handful of mega-cap stocks driving most of the momentum.

PL’s Market Performance

PL’s stock has risen by 6.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.37% and a quarterly drop of -14.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.89% for Planet Labs PBC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.62% for PL stock, with a simple moving average of -21.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PL Trading at 11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +15.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL rose by +6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -39.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Johnson Ashley F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $2.41 back on Dec 01. After this action, Johnson Ashley F. now owns 875,932 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $2,410 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Ashley F., the CFO & COO of Planet Labs PBC, sale 1,000 shares at $2.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Johnson Ashley F. is holding 878,990 shares at $2,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -20.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.