Phreesia Inc (PHR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PHR is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PHR is $35.92, which is $21.17 above the current price. The public float for PHR is 51.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHR on December 06, 2023 was 603.75K shares.

PHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) has decreased by -2.83 when compared to last closing price of 15.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that The headline numbers for Phreesia (PHR) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended October 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

PHR’s Market Performance

Phreesia Inc (PHR) has experienced a -5.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.79% drop in the past month, and a -51.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for PHR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.95% for PHR’s stock, with a -45.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $37 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PHR Trading at -7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR fell by -5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.48. In addition, Phreesia Inc saw -54.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Gunzburg Janet, who sale 298 shares at the price of $13.38 back on Nov 01. After this action, Gunzburg Janet now owns 40,697 shares of Phreesia Inc, valued at $3,988 using the latest closing price.

Indig Chaim, the Chief Executive Officer of Phreesia Inc, sale 3,295 shares at $16.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Indig Chaim is holding 1,241,996 shares at $54,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.85 for the present operating margin

+50.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc stands at -62.71. The total capital return value is set at -48.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.14. Equity return is now at value -51.21, with -39.79 for asset returns.

Based on Phreesia Inc (PHR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09. Total debt to assets is 2.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Phreesia Inc (PHR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.