Pharvaris NV (PHVS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Pharvaris NV (PHVS) has gone up by 59.36% for the week, with a 62.55% rise in the past month and a 45.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.72% for PHVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 60.67% for PHVS’s stock, with a 96.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pharvaris NV (NASDAQ: PHVS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHVS is -3.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pharvaris NV (PHVS) is $21.76, which is -$4.41 below the current market price. The public float for PHVS is 12.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On December 06, 2023, PHVS’s average trading volume was 42.49K shares.

PHVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pharvaris NV (NASDAQ: PHVS) has increased by 31.67 when compared to last closing price of 20.95.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 59.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that Pharvaris (NASDAQ: PHVS ) stock is rising higher on Wednesday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced an underwritten offering for its shares. That offering includes 11,125,000 shares of PHVS stock sold to one investor for a price of $24 each.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHVS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PHVS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PHVS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $27 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PHVS Trading at 51.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares surge +60.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHVS rose by +61.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +217.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.69. In addition, Pharvaris NV saw 145.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHVS

The total capital return value is set at -46.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.85. Equity return is now at value -66.24, with -60.17 for asset returns.

Based on Pharvaris NV (PHVS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.29. Total debt to assets is 0.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.17.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pharvaris NV (PHVS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.