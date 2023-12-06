Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB)’s stock price has plunge by -3.08relation to previous closing price of 13.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Pebblebrook (PEB) witnesses strong performance in its urban portfolio, which came in at the higher end of expectations, aiding the operating results for October. However, resort rates moderate.

Is It Worth Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PEB is 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PEB is $14.77, which is $1.57 above the current price. The public float for PEB is 118.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEB on December 06, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

PEB’s Market Performance

The stock of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has seen a 2.48% increase in the past week, with a 2.56% rise in the past month, and a -9.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for PEB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.67% for PEB’s stock, with a -4.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEB stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PEB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PEB in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $14 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PEB Trading at 3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.53. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw -1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from BORTZ JON E, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $16.36 back on Nov 13. After this action, BORTZ JON E now owns 22,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $261,700 using the latest closing price.

BORTZ JON E, the Chairman and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchase 13,000 shares at $16.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that BORTZ JON E is holding 9,000 shares at $214,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.10 for the present operating margin

+10.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at -6.27. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56. Equity return is now at value -2.55, with -1.24 for asset returns.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), the company’s capital structure generated 91.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.86. Total debt to assets is 44.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.