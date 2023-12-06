Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.93 in comparison to its previous close of 8.30, however, the company has experienced a -4.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

Is It Worth Investing in Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OSCR is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OSCR is $9.50, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for OSCR is 138.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.79% of that float. The average trading volume for OSCR on December 06, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

OSCR’s Market Performance

OSCR’s stock has seen a -4.24% decrease for the week, with a 42.06% rise in the past month and a 26.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for Oscar Health Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.13% for OSCR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OSCR Trading at 30.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +42.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR fell by -4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.79. In addition, Oscar Health Inc saw 230.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Quane Alessandrea C., who sale 22,246 shares at the price of $8.34 back on Dec 04. After this action, Quane Alessandrea C. now owns 286,766 shares of Oscar Health Inc, valued at $185,532 using the latest closing price.

Blackley Richard Scott, the Chief Financial Officer of Oscar Health Inc, sale 21,171 shares at $8.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Blackley Richard Scott is holding 516,142 shares at $176,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc stands at -15.30. The total capital return value is set at -45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.08. Equity return is now at value -34.65, with -10.58 for asset returns.

Based on Oscar Health Inc (OSCR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.08. Total debt to assets is 8.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.