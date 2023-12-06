OneMedNet Corp. (ONMD) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of OneMedNet Corp. (ONMD) has gone down by -48.90% for the week, with a -67.45% drop in the past month and a -83.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 26.94% for ONMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -58.34% for ONMD’s stock, with a -80.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OneMedNet Corp. (NASDAQ: ONMD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONMD is -0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ONMD is 1.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONMD on December 06, 2023 was 83.00K shares.

ONMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of OneMedNet Corp. (NASDAQ: ONMD) has decreased by -42.97 when compared to last closing price of 3.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -48.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ONMD Trading at -74.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.70%, as shares sank -67.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONMD fell by -48.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, OneMedNet Corp. saw -82.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONMD

The total capital return value is set at -8.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.52. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OneMedNet Corp. (ONMD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.