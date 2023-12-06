Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for OLMA is also noteworthy at 2.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OLMA is $25.14, which is $12.23 above than the current price. The public float for OLMA is 47.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.76% of that float. The average trading volume of OLMA on December 06, 2023 was 525.26K shares.

The stock price of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) has plunged by -15.34 when compared to previous closing price of 15.25, but the company has seen a -4.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-28 that Presentations detailing initial Phase 1b clinical data for palazestrant in combination with ribociclib, a Poster Spotlight Session on Phase 2 clinical data for palazestrant in combination with palbociclib, and the OPERA-01 Phase 3 clinical trial in progress will be presented on Dec. 7, 2023

OLMA’s Market Performance

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) has seen a -4.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.18% decline in the past month and a 9.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.13% for OLMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.65% for OLMA’s stock, with a 48.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $21 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLMA Trading at -4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.67%, as shares sank -14.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +183.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.02. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 426.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from Harmon Cyrus, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $12.57 back on Nov 30. After this action, Harmon Cyrus now owns 926,283 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $314,250 using the latest closing price.

Bohen Sean, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 27,932 shares at $13.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Bohen Sean is holding 144,925 shares at $388,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

The total capital return value is set at -43.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.12. Equity return is now at value -38.98, with -36.61 for asset returns.

Based on Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.