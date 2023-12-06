Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, ODFL stock has gone down by -1.78%, with a monthly decline of -4.31% and a quarterly plunge of -12.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.02% for ODFL’s stock, with a 2.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is above average at 33.57x. The 36-month beta value for ODFL is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ODFL is $406.83, which is $29.76 above than the current price. The public float for ODFL is 93.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume of ODFL on December 06, 2023 was 650.11K shares.

ODFL) stock’s latest price update

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.49 in relation to its previous close of 394.79. However, the company has experienced a -1.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that With gasoline prices expected to stay relatively low all holiday season, stocks like HLT, VAC and ODFL could benefit.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $386 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ODFL Trading at -5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $395.86. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. saw 32.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from CONGDON DAVID S, who sale 24,100 shares at the price of $390.59 back on Nov 10. After this action, CONGDON DAVID S now owns 766,754 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., valued at $9,413,208 using the latest closing price.

CONGDON DAVID S, the Executive Chairman of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $390.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that CONGDON DAVID S is holding 798,604 shares at $936,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.65 for the present operating margin

+35.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. stands at +22.00. The total capital return value is set at 48.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.85. Equity return is now at value 32.56, with 24.54 for asset returns.

Based on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.