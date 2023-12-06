NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI): A Technical Analysis

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) is $222.33, which is $16.5 above the current market price. The public float for NXPI is 257.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXPI on December 06, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

NXPI) stock’s latest price update

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.22 in relation to previous closing price of 206.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) reachead $205.83 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a -0.22% change compared to its last close.

NXPI’s Market Performance

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has experienced a 2.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.37% rise in the past month, and a -0.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for NXPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.89% for NXPI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.09% for the last 200 days.

NXPI Trading at 6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +12.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.39. In addition, NXP Semiconductors NV saw 30.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from Betz William, who sale 4,428 shares at the price of $204.00 back on Dec 01. After this action, Betz William now owns 1,518 shares of NXP Semiconductors NV, valued at $903,312 using the latest closing price.

Wuamett Jennifer, the EVP & General Counsel of NXP Semiconductors NV, sale 2,000 shares at $204.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Wuamett Jennifer is holding 40,349 shares at $408,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.68 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for NXP Semiconductors NV stands at +21.11. The total capital return value is set at 20.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.44. Equity return is now at value 36.19, with 12.02 for asset returns.

Based on NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 153.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.53. Total debt to assets is 47.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.