Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nutanix Inc (NTNX) by analysts is $50.35, which is $5.6 above the current market price. The public float for NTNX is 242.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of NTNX was 2.21M shares.

NTNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) has increased by 0.58 when compared to last closing price of 44.49.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-12-02 that Nutanix (NTNX) shares are seeing a boost this morning after topping fiscal first-quarter earnings estimates. Nutanix CEO Rajiv Ramaswami joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the factors that have driven the cloud computing company’s growth.

NTNX’s Market Performance

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has seen a 10.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.37% gain in the past month and a 27.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for NTNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.39% for NTNX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 46.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTNX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for NTNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTNX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $54 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTNX Trading at 18.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +18.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX rose by +10.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.52. In addition, Nutanix Inc saw 71.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from RAMASWAMI RAJIV, who sale 87,997 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, RAMASWAMI RAJIV now owns 386,502 shares of Nutanix Inc, valued at $3,519,880 using the latest closing price.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV, the President and CEO of Nutanix Inc, sale 8,098 shares at $39.21 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that RAMASWAMI RAJIV is holding 474,499 shares at $317,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.23 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc stands at -13.66. The total capital return value is set at -29.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.