Nucor Corp. (NUE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nucor Corp. (NUE) is $171.43, which is $5.67 above the current market price. The public float for NUE is 244.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NUE on December 06, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

NUE) stock’s latest price update

Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 167.40. However, the company has seen a 2.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Nucor (NUE) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

NUE’s Market Performance

NUE’s stock has risen by 2.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.83% and a quarterly drop of -1.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Nucor Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.88% for NUE stock, with a simple moving average of 6.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $151 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NUE Trading at 7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.67. In addition, Nucor Corp. saw 25.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Jellison Douglas J, who sale 5,194 shares at the price of $172.92 back on Aug 14. After this action, Jellison Douglas J now owns 139,326 shares of Nucor Corp., valued at $898,151 using the latest closing price.

Needham Daniel R., the Executive Vice President of Nucor Corp., sale 7,002 shares at $170.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Needham Daniel R. is holding 83,101 shares at $1,190,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.15 for the present operating margin

+29.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corp. stands at +18.25. The total capital return value is set at 44.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.31. Equity return is now at value 26.07, with 15.00 for asset returns.

Based on Nucor Corp. (NUE), the company’s capital structure generated 36.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.96. Total debt to assets is 20.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nucor Corp. (NUE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.