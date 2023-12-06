Novartis AG ADR (NVS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Novartis AG ADR (NYSE: NVS) is above average at 26.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Novartis AG ADR (NVS) is $108.55, which is $11.58 above the current market price. The public float for NVS is 1.99B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVS on December 06, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

NVS) stock’s latest price update

Novartis AG ADR (NYSE: NVS)'s stock price has plunge by -2.04relation to previous closing price of 98.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NVS’s Market Performance

Novartis AG ADR (NVS) has experienced a -0.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.54% rise in the past month, and a 4.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.84% for NVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.34% for NVS’s stock, with a 4.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVS Trading at 1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.87%, as shares surge +3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVS fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.87. In addition, Novartis AG ADR saw 12.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.26 for the present operating margin

+69.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novartis AG ADR stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 13.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.35. Equity return is now at value 15.32, with 6.56 for asset returns.

Based on Novartis AG ADR (NVS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.99. Total debt to assets is 22.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Novartis AG ADR (NVS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.