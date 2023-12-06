Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ: NTRS) is above average at 15.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) is $75.43, which is -$6.2 below the current market price. The public float for NTRS is 202.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTRS on December 06, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

NTRS) stock’s latest price update

Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ: NTRS)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.08 in comparison to its previous close of 80.76, however, the company has experienced a 4.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that A fall in NII, and the AUC and AUM balances hinder Northern Trust’s (NTRS) Q3 earnings.

NTRS’s Market Performance

NTRS’s stock has risen by 4.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.08% and a quarterly rise of 8.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Northern Trust Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.49% for NTRS’s stock, with a 6.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTRS Trading at 16.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +18.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRS rose by +4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.88. In addition, Northern Trust Corp. saw -7.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRS starting from Tyler Jason J., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $62.69 back on Oct 25. After this action, Tyler Jason J. now owns 41,477 shares of Northern Trust Corp., valued at $25,076 using the latest closing price.

Levy Susan Cohen, the EVP and General Counsel of Northern Trust Corp., purchase 5,000 shares at $64.41 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Levy Susan Cohen is holding 31,085 shares at $322,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northern Trust Corp. stands at +17.03. The total capital return value is set at 7.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.19. Equity return is now at value 9.95, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.88. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.