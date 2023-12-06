NN Inc (NNBR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NNBR is 2.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NNBR is $4.50, which is $1.5 above the current price. The public float for NNBR is 43.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NNBR on December 06, 2023 was 67.59K shares.

The stock price of NN Inc (NASDAQ: NNBR) has jumped by 11.11 compared to previous close of 2.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-14 that CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Felcher, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on November 15, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. ET. A link to the webcast and associated presentation materials can be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at www.nninc.com.

NNBR’s Market Performance

NNBR’s stock has risen by 30.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 50.00% and a quarterly rise of 50.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.72% for NN Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.10% for NNBR’s stock, with a 58.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNBR stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for NNBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNBR in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $4 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NNBR Trading at 50.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares surge +50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNBR rose by +30.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, NN Inc saw 100.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNBR starting from Gautam Rajeev, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.37 back on Nov 30. After this action, Gautam Rajeev now owns 50,000 shares of NN Inc, valued at $118,650 using the latest closing price.

Faria Joao V, the Director of NN Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $1.74 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Faria Joao V is holding 227,963 shares at $52,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.23 for the present operating margin

+6.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for NN Inc stands at -5.23. The total capital return value is set at -4.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.58. Equity return is now at value -17.54, with -7.72 for asset returns.

Based on NN Inc (NNBR), the company’s capital structure generated 86.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.24. Total debt to assets is 39.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NN Inc (NNBR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.