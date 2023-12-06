Navigating the Volatility of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc’s (CCEP) Stock

The stock of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) has gone up by 3.73% for the week, with a 2.99% rise in the past month and a 0.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.52% for CCEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.45% for CCEP stock, with a simple moving average of 1.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) is above average at 16.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) is $64.64, which is $8.32 above the current market price. The public float for CCEP is 204.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCEP on December 06, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

CCEP) stock’s latest price update

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP)’s stock price has plunge by 0.45relation to previous closing price of 62.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.73% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Investors interested in stocks from the Beverages – Soft drinks sector have probably already heard of Coca-Cola European (CCEP) and Dutch Bros (BROS). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

CCEP Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.87. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc saw 12.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.05 for the present operating margin

+35.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80. Equity return is now at value 21.64, with 5.53 for asset returns.

Based on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.52. Total debt to assets is 40.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.