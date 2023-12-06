Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has decreased by -3.29 when compared to last closing price of 209.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-12-04 that The hotel giant has brought on Camp, a chain with nine locations, to reimagine its kids clubs as it looks to build its all-inclusive business.

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is above average at 21.48x. The 36-month beta value for MAR is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MAR is $211.29, which is $8.58 above than the current price. The public float for MAR is 248.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume of MAR on December 06, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

MAR’s Market Performance

MAR’s stock has seen a -0.95% decrease for the week, with a 5.96% rise in the past month and a 0.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for Marriott International, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.10% for MAR’s stock, with a 9.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MAR Trading at 3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +6.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.09. In addition, Marriott International, Inc. saw 36.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Lee Felitia, who sale 570 shares at the price of $210.08 back on Nov 22. After this action, Lee Felitia now owns 2,793 shares of Marriott International, Inc., valued at $119,746 using the latest closing price.

Menon Rajeev, the President, APEC of Marriott International, Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $207.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Menon Rajeev is holding 4,000 shares at $1,656,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International, Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 1446.77, with 11.63 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,972.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.17. Total debt to assets is 45.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,833.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.