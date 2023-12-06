Make Informed Decisions with Telus Corp. (TU) Stock Updates

The stock of Telus Corp. (TU) has gone up by 4.96% for the week, with a 4.90% rise in the past month and a 9.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.64% for TU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.29% for TU’s stock, with a 0.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) Right Now?

Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Telus Corp. (TU) by analysts is $19.60, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for TU is 1.45B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of TU was 1.78M shares.

TU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) has dropped by -0.16 compared to previous close of 18.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that TELUS stock has risen sharply and outperformed BCE Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc. Q3-2023 earnings beat consensus estimates. We tell you why the bottom is not yet in.

TU Trading at 9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU rose by +4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.72. In addition, Telus Corp. saw -3.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.65 for the present operating margin

+16.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telus Corp. stands at +8.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 4.89, with 1.46 for asset returns.

Based on Telus Corp. (TU), the company’s capital structure generated 151.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.28. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Telus Corp. (TU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.