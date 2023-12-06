Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC) has plunged by -3.18 when compared to previous closing price of 5.34, but the company has seen a -3.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Lithium chemical spot prices and spodumene prices were significantly lower the past month. Lithium market news – Australia’s largest lithium mine flags output cut on weak China demand. SQM announces acquisition offer for Azure Minerals for ~US$900m. Lithium company news – Allkem and Livent receive all required regulatory approvals globally to close merger of equals. Sayona Mining announces new high-grade zones encountered in NAL drilling.

Is It Worth Investing in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) is $13.51, which is $8.34 above the current market price. The public float for LAAC is 120.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LAAC on December 06, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

LAAC’s Market Performance

The stock of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) has seen a -3.72% decrease in the past week, with a -10.86% drop in the past month, and a -30.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.54% for LAAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.81% for LAAC’s stock, with a -32.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LAAC Trading at -15.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAAC fell by -3.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.64. In addition, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp saw -32.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LAAC

Equity return is now at value -1.11, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.