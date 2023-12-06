Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.93 compared to its previous closing price of 83.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Liberty Broadband’s discount to NAV has grown to over 30%, while its main asset Charter also looks undervalued. Overall, the total discount to Liberty Broadband’s underlying intrinsic value likely exceeds 50%. Potential near-term catalysts for closing the discount are limited, but patient long-term investors will very likely be rewarded.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) Right Now?

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) by analysts is $114.20, which is $38.47 above the current market price. The public float for LBRDK is 116.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of LBRDK was 752.77K shares.

LBRDK’s Market Performance

LBRDK’s stock has seen a -8.88% decrease for the week, with a -12.10% drop in the past month and a -16.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for Liberty Broadband Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.16% for LBRDK’s stock, with a -9.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LBRDK Trading at -12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRDK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -10.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRDK fell by -8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.92. In addition, Liberty Broadband Corp saw -0.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRDK starting from WELSH JOHN E III, who sale 4,152 shares at the price of $83.74 back on Nov 15. After this action, WELSH JOHN E III now owns 3,917 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp, valued at $347,672 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the President/CEO of Liberty Broadband Corp, sale 1,135 shares at $92.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 0 shares at $104,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRDK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.87 for the present operating margin

+47.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Broadband Corp stands at +128.92. The total capital return value is set at 0.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.85. Equity return is now at value 7.45, with 4.28 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK), the company’s capital structure generated 46.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.52. Total debt to assets is 26.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.