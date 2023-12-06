Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.12 compared to its previous closing price of 15.69. However, the company has seen a -0.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Levi Strauss (LEVI) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is 22.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEVI is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is $16.22, which is $1.02 above the current market price. The public float for LEVI is 87.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.37% of that float. On December 06, 2023, LEVI’s average trading volume was 2.23M shares.

LEVI’s Market Performance

The stock of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has seen a -0.39% decrease in the past week, with a 4.90% rise in the past month, and a 9.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for LEVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.61% for LEVI stock, with a simple moving average of 3.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $16 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEVI Trading at 6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.13. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw -2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from O’Neill Elizabeth T, who sale 17,106 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, O’Neill Elizabeth T now owns 97,199 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $256,556 using the latest closing price.

JAFFE SETH, the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 2,938 shares at $13.45 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that JAFFE SETH is holding 173,732 shares at $39,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.88 for the present operating margin

+57.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co. stands at +9.22. The total capital return value is set at 16.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.37. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 4.64 for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 109.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.34. Total debt to assets is 34.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.