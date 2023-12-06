Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) is $20.93, which is $1.21 above the current market price. The public float for PHG is 920.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHG on December 06, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE: PHG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 19.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Philips (PHG) launches three MR Smart Fit coils, namely TorsoCardiac 1.5T, 1.5T shoulder and Knee 3.0T, enhancing flexibility, reducing patient setup time and improving image quality resolution.

PHG’s Market Performance

PHG’s stock has fallen by -4.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.89% and a quarterly drop of -7.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.10% for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.53% for PHG’s stock, with a 0.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PHG Trading at -0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.61. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR saw 37.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+36.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR stands at -9.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.83. Equity return is now at value -14.68, with -6.35 for asset returns.

Based on Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG), the company’s capital structure generated 61.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.23. Total debt to assets is 26.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.