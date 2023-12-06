Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KRG is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KRG is $25.11, which is $2.63 above the current price. The public float for KRG is 217.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRG on December 06, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

The stock of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has decreased by -1.19 when compared to last closing price of 22.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Kite Realty is experiencing strong growth with multiple guidance increases. The three main sources of growth for Kite Realty are leasing of existing real estate, SNO leases, and developments. The market’s valuation of Kite Realty is relatively cheap, but the forward growth potential suggests it should trade at a higher multiple.

KRG’s Market Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has experienced a 8.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.35% rise in the past month, and a 0.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for KRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.01% for KRG’s stock, with a 5.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KRG Trading at 7.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG rose by +8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.05. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw 6.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRG starting from Kite John A, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $21.91 back on Dec 01. After this action, Kite John A now owns 104,121 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust, valued at $1,314,600 using the latest closing price.

WURTZEBACH CHARLES H, the Director of Kite Realty Group Trust, sale 255 shares at $21.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that WURTZEBACH CHARLES H is holding 61,737 shares at $5,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.10 for the present operating margin

+15.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kite Realty Group Trust stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value 1.02, with 0.53 for asset returns.

Based on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 44.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.