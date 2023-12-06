Kartoon Studios Inc (TOON): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kartoon Studios Inc (TOON) is $10.00, which is $8.48 above the current market price. The public float for TOON is 32.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOON on December 06, 2023 was 194.86K shares.

TOON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX: TOON) has dropped by -8.98 compared to previous close of 1.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-26 that Today, the company formerly known as Genius Brands confirmed that it has officially changed its name to Kartoon Studios (NYSEMKT: TOON ). Shares of Kartoon now trade under the “TOON” ticker symbol on the NYSE American exchange.

TOON’s Market Performance

Kartoon Studios Inc (TOON) has seen a 5.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 33.33% gain in the past month and a 2.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.30% for TOON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.43% for TOON’s stock, with a -27.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOON Trading at 21.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares surge +35.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOON rose by +5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2515. In addition, Kartoon Studios Inc saw -67.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.39 for the present operating margin

+13.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kartoon Studios Inc stands at -73.19. The total capital return value is set at -16.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.35. Equity return is now at value -72.37, with -36.89 for asset returns.

Based on Kartoon Studios Inc (TOON), the company’s capital structure generated 83.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.40. Total debt to assets is 38.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kartoon Studios Inc (TOON) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.