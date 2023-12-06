Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (KAVL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (KAVL) by analysts is $1.50, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for KAVL is 14.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of KAVL was 223.02K shares.

The stock of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL) has decreased by -5.69 when compared to last closing price of 0.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) (“Kaival Brands,” the “Company,” or “we”), the exclusive U.S. distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC (“Bidi Vapor”), including the BIDI® Stick electronic nicotine delivery system, which are intended for adults 21 and over, announced today that members of senior management will be participating in the Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Conference that will be held virtually Tuesday October 24th – Friday October 27th.

KAVL’s Market Performance

KAVL’s stock has fallen by -5.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.66% and a quarterly drop of -54.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.70% for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.72% for KAVL’s stock, with a -53.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KAVL Trading at -16.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KAVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.17%, as shares sank -7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KAVL fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2334. In addition, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc saw -70.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KAVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-112.75 for the present operating margin

+9.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc stands at -112.61. The total capital return value is set at -105.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -105.58. Equity return is now at value -84.26, with -65.03 for asset returns.

Based on Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (KAVL), the company’s capital structure generated 12.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.04. Total debt to assets is 9.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (KAVL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.