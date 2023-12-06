Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) is $3.00, which is -$0.69 below the current market price. The public float for JMIA is 100.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JMIA on December 06, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

JMIA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) has increased by 3.62 when compared to last closing price of 3.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that I think 2024 will be the year small-cap stocks win big. We’re already seeing tailwinds lift the stock market closer to past highs, but (valid) criticism points to just a handful of mega-cap stocks driving most of the momentum.

JMIA’s Market Performance

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) has seen a -0.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 41.33% gain in the past month and a 28.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.94% for JMIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.33% for JMIA’s stock, with a 17.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JMIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JMIA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JMIA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JMIA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

JMIA Trading at 34.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JMIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares surge +35.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JMIA fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.11. In addition, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR saw 14.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JMIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.15 for the present operating margin

+53.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR stands at -107.37. The total capital return value is set at -73.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -89.55, with -48.39 for asset returns.

Based on Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.34. Total debt to assets is 4.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.